Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 10,184,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,611,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

