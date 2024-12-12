Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $90.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Timken has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

