Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $189.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.07.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 161,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,616. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.