Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 5,443 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $31,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,399,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $291.73 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $295.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day moving average is $247.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

