Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 224 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $42,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.00.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $512.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.17 and a 200-day moving average of $543.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

