Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,049 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

NYSE:GS opened at $592.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $555.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.58 and a 52-week high of $612.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

