Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 15,664 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.11 and a 12 month high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

