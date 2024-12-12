Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,055 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,055 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $203.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

