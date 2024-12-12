Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRML opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $625.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 134.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

