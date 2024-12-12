Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,592 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,182 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRPN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon
Groupon Price Performance
GRPN opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.72.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
