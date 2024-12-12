Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,592 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,182 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Groupon by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 199,751 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

