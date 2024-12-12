Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5,253.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,556,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $400.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

