Tri Ri Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 49,161 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Incyte accounts for about 3.6% of Tri Ri Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 517.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INCY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,786.56. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.