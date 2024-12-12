Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
