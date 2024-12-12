Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock remained flat at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

