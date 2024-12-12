Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the November 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $28.15 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
