Tudor Financial Inc. Invests $800,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VDC opened at $221.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.04 and a 200-day moving average of $212.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $186.25 and a 12-month high of $224.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

