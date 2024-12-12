Tudor Financial Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 518 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.2 %

META opened at $632.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.56 and a twelve month high of $638.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.78.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,598. This represents a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.36, for a total transaction of $7,971,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,129 shares in the company, valued at $365,009,092.44. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,510 shares of company stock worth $126,396,359. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

