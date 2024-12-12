Tudor Financial Inc. Makes New $919,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $218.94 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $177.88 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.63 and a 200 day moving average of $230.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

