Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.18, but opened at $63.17. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 9,588,157 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 32,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $8,243,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 328,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 128,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

