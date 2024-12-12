UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $474.77 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $492.00. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.32 and a 200-day moving average of $428.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $84,268,881. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after acquiring an additional 186,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

