Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.30.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $430.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.39 and its 200-day moving average is $377.13. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

