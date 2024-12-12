Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 1,633,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,264,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -224.00 and a beta of 1.66.
In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,240.19. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
