Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 33,321 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,409,000 after buying an additional 993,942 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,170,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.31 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,831.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

