Unigestion Holding SA Has $358,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,486. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

