Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

SSNC stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,000 shares of company stock worth $45,704,308. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.