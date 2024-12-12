United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

United Internet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

About United Internet

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.