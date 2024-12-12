United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.7 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-$0.80 EPS.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.64.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNFI
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,366.94. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Natural Foods
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AutoZone Stock Stays in the Zone for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 2 Robotic Surgery Stocks Challenging Intuitive Surgical’s Lead
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 of the Best Thematic ETFs for Investors in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.