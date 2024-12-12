Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Up 606.2% in November

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 606.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 12.67. 134,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,021. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of 11.29 and a fifty-two week high of 15.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 13.29.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.