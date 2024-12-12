UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in November

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UOL Group Trading Down 0.1 %
UOLGY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.
About UOL Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can SentinelOne Rebound in 2025 After CrowdStrike’s Slip-Up?
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.