UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in November

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UOLGY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

