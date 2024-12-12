UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $6.96. UP Fintech shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 4,717,506 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
