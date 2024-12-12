Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Shares Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 95,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 273,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

UPB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstream Bio news, Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This represents a 22.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc acquired 1,175,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,975,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

