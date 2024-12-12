USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $81.97 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $81.97 million and $336,030.29 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101,438.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.81 or 0.00543988 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00023098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00067240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.76426077 USD and is up 23.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $368,065.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

