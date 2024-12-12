Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTN. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Vail Resorts stock opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.