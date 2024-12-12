Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 1,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

