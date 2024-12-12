Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $222.40 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

