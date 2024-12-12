Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.45 and a 200 day moving average of $257.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $222.40 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

