Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $375.49 and last traded at $375.49, with a volume of 52212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $372.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,861,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

