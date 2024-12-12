Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.14 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 809,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,208,000 after buying an additional 80,688 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.