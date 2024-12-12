Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.14 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
