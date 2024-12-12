Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.92. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $228.96 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

