Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in November

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the November 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of Varta stock remained flat at $20.20 during trading on Thursday. Varta has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Get Varta alerts:

About Varta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.