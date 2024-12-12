Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) were down 28.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 17,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 31,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Vector Capital Stock Down 28.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of -0.13.

About Vector Capital

(Get Free Report)

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.