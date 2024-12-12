Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $281.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.35.

VEEV opened at $233.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

