Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.95 ($0.31). Approximately 1,023,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,163% from the average daily volume of 45,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Velocity Composites from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 60 ($0.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites Trading Up 11.4 %

Insider Activity at Velocity Composites

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.50. The stock has a market cap of £12.81 million, a PE ratio of -299.75 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Velocity Composites news, insider Robert Smith purchased 20,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,929.71). Also, insider Jonathan Karl Bridges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £37,500 ($47,837.73). 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Velocity Composites

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.