Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 207.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,864,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 418,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at $24,618,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,239,000 after buying an additional 234,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

