Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. This trade represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

