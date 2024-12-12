VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0177 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

VersaBank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VersaBank to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83.

VBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised VersaBank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on VersaBank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on VersaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

