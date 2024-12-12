VersaBank (VBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0177 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
VersaBank has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VersaBank to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.
VersaBank Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on VBNK
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Robotic Surgery Stocks Challenging Intuitive Surgical’s Lead
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 of the Best Thematic ETFs for Investors in 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.