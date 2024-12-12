Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 570966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

