Vestcor Inc Buys 3,702 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after acquiring an additional 657,288 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,340,000 after purchasing an additional 486,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,862,000 after buying an additional 217,404 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.9 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $106.66 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

