Vestcor Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Reliance by 363.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Reliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.83.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,724 shares of company stock worth $6,856,500. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $306.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.80 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.31.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

