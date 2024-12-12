Vestcor Inc Invests $1.81 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

