Vestcor Inc Purchases 5,761 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,252,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,089,241. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.55, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.